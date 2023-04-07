Sigma Planning Corp Sells 35 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.