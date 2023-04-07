Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,589 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

