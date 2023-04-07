Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,670 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.