Sigma Planning Corp Sells 576 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.