Sigma Planning Corp Sells 983 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pariax LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.43.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.