Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,535,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

