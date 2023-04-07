Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $100.50 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.