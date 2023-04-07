Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SILK stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $58.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,672,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.