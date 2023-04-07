Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 10,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $145.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.15. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

