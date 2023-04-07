Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $73.36 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.