SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,449,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,932,175. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $280.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

