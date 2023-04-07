Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

