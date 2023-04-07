Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 90,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $17.24 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

