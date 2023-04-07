Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $91.30

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.30 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.11). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 266,862 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £354.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.23.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

