Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.82

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.20. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 239,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

