Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

