Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $137.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

