The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $350.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CI opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
