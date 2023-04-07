The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $350.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

