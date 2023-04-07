The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $418.58

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.58 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 413 ($5.13). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 415.70 ($5.16), with a volume of 2,277,236 shares changing hands.

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 418.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,157.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The City of London Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

