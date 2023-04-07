The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

