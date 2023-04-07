The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $36.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

BFH stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

