The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $36.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Bread Financial Stock Down 6.6 %
BFH stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $60.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
