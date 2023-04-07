Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.

Titanium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.90.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

