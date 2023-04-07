Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.20. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 85,091 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Trican Well Service Trading Down 1.0 %
Trican Well Service Announces Dividend
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
