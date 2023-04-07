Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.20. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 85,091 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Trican Well Service Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is -145.40%.

(Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.