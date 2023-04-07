Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Heidi J. Matheys Sells 5,823 Shares

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.6 %

VVV opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

