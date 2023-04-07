VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

