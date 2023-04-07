VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHYD opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.