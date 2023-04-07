Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $645,960.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $28.59 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

