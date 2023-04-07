VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total value of $126,578.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total value of $126,578.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,473 shares of company stock worth $12,975,131 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of VRSN opened at $213.06 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

