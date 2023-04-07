VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

