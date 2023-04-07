Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,521.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,521 ($18.89) and last traded at GBX 1,524 ($18.93), with a volume of 21070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,551 ($19.26).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($27.20) to GBX 2,310 ($28.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,750.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,708.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,896.55%.

In other news, insider Janet E. Ashdown purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($23.29) per share, with a total value of £19,481.25 ($24,194.30). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,739. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

