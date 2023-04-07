Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.45. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 61,388 shares traded.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

