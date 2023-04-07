Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.45. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 61,388 shares traded.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.