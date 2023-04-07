Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCYGet Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.93. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 8,370 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vodacom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.