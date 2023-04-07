Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.93. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 8,370 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vodacom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

