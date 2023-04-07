Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1,035.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

