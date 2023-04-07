Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

