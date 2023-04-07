Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2023 – Cabaletta Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Cabaletta Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Cabaletta Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Cabaletta Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $18.00.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.53. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

