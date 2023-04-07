Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 220,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 191,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 151,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.83 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

