Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

