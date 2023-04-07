Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.