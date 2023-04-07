Xponance Inc. Buys 2,253 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $37.12 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

