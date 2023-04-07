Xponance Inc. Buys 3,927 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

