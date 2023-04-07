Xponance Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Life Storage by 25.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Life Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.