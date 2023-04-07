Xponance Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

