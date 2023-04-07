Xponance Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

