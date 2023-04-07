Xponance Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comerica Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.28.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.