Xponance Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.