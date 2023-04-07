Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

