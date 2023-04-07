Xponance Inc. Purchases 867 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

CFR opened at $103.20 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

