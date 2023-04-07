Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Qorvo by 3.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.26.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

