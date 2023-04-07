Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $31.85.

In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,211,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,006,190 shares of company stock valued at $148,692,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

