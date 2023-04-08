1,870 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 247,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,450 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

